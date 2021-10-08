New Records Reveal Scope of DEA Spying on 2020 Racial Justice Protests

Oct 082021
October 8, 2021 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Rebecca Jacobs and Hajar Hammado (CREW) write:
The Drug Enforcement Administration approved at least 51 requests from state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies to conduct covert surveillance during racial justice protests last summer, according to records obtained by CREW. The nationwide surveillance operation occurred in cities including Los Angeles, Tampa, Denver, and St. Louis, and involved agents infiltrating crowds undercover, as well as aerial and vehicular surveillance to monitor protesters.
h/t, Joe Cadillic