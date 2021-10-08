New Records Reveal Scope of DEA Spying on 2020 Racial Justice Protests

 October 8, 2021  Posted by  Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Rebecca Jacobs and Hajar Hammado (CREW) write:

The Drug Enforcement Administration approved at least 51 requests from state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies to conduct covert surveillance during racial justice protests last summer, according to records obtained by CREW. The nationwide surveillance operation occurred in cities including Los Angeles, Tampa, Denver, and St. Louis, and involved agents infiltrating crowds undercover, as well as aerial and vehicular surveillance to monitor protesters.

Read more on Common Dreams.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

