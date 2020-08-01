New Ontario law requiring personal info for dining in prompts privacy concerns Social Sharing

Kimberley Molina reports:

Patrons in Ontario looking to dine out at restaurants, bars and even boat tours will soon need to provide their names and contact information under a new law intended to improve COVID-19 contact tracing, raising some concerns with a privacy expert.

The regulations come into effect next Friday and require everyone remain seated unless they’re picking up food or going to the washroom. Their names and contact information will also have to be kept on file for 30 days.

