New Mexico: Motorist Sues After Police Conduct Prostate Exam For Failure To Signal

TheNewspaper.com reports:

An innocent motorist may pursue his lawsuit against hospital personnel who, at the direction of police, conducted a “digital rectal examination” after he was pulled over for allegedly failing to signal a turn. The New Mexico Court of Appeals last week gave a partial green light to Timothy Young to go after the Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) doctor who conducted an invasive bodily search on behalf of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.