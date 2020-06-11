New Mexico: Motorist Sues After Police Conduct Prostate Exam For Failure To Signal

Jun 112020
June 11, 2020 Breaches, Court, Healthcare
TheNewspaper.com reports:
An innocent motorist may pursue his lawsuit against hospital personnel who, at the direction of police, conducted a “digital rectal examination” after he was pulled over for allegedly failing to signal a turn. The New Mexico Court of Appeals last week gave a partial green light to Timothy Young to go after the Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) doctor who conducted an invasive bodily search on behalf of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.
