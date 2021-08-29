New Mexico Attorney General Files COPPA Suit Against Game Developer

Aug 292021
August 29, 2021 Business, Court, Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:
On August 25, 2021, New Mexico Attorney General (“AG”) Hector Balderas sued Rovio Entertainment (“Rovio” or the “Company”), the developer of the popular Angry Birds mobile app games, alleging that the Company violated the federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”) by knowingly collecting data from players under age 13 and sharing it with advertisers. Under COPPA, developers of child-directed apps are required to provide notice to parents of their data collection practices and obtain verifiable parental consent to collect personal information from children under 13.
Read more on Privacy & Information Security Law Blog.