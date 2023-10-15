New laws will give Australians the right to sue for ‘serious’ breaches of privacy

Paul Karp recently reported:

Children to be given extra protection but rejection of right for adults to opt out of targeted ads likely to disappoint consumer rights advocates.

Australians will gain a right to sue for “serious” breaches of privacy under reforms that would also require small businesses to comply with privacy laws for the first time.

Children will also gain extra privacy protection, but a broader right for adults to opt out of targeted advertising recommended by the attorney general’s department has been rejected by the Albanese government, a decision likely to disappoint consumer rights advocates.