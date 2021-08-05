New Jersey Man Sentenced to Prison after Pleading Guilty to Posting Restricted Information to Social Media

August 2, PITTSBURGH – A resident of Paramus, New Jersey, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in federal court in relation to a charge of making restricted information publicly available, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

William Kaetz, age 56, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on October 18, 2020, Kaetz publicly posted the home address of a United States District Court Judge to the social media sites Facebook and Twitter, and did so with the intent to threaten or intimidate, or with the intent and knowledge that others would use the information to threaten or intimidate, said judge.

Following the guilty plea hearing, Judge Ranjan sentenced Kaetz to a term of imprisonment of 16 months, with three years’ supervised release and a fine of $5000.

Assistant United States Attorneys Tonya Sulia Goodman and Cindy K. Chung prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Kaetz.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania