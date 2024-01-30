New Jersey and New Hampshire Pass Comprehensive Privacy Legislation

Lindsey Tonsager, Libbie Canter, Hensey A. Fenton III, Jemie Fofanah, Jorge Ortiz, John Bowers, and Conor Kane of Covington and Burling write:
New Jersey and New Hampshire are the latest states to pass comprehensive privacy legislation, joining California, Virginia, Colorado, Connecticut, Utah, Iowa, Indiana, Tennessee, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Florida, and Delaware. Below is a summary of key takeaways.
New Jersey
On January 8, 2024, the New Jersey state senate passed S.B. 332 (“the Act”), which was signed into law on January 16, 2024. The Act, which takes effect 365 days after enactment, resembles the comprehensive privacy statutes in Connecticut, Colorado, Montana, and Oregon, though there are some notable distinctions.
- Scope and Applicability: The Act will apply to controllers that conduct business or produce products or services in New Jersey, and, during a calendar year, control or process either (1) the personal data of at least 100,000 consumers, excluding personal data processed for the sole purpose of completing a transaction; or (2) the personal data of at least 25,000 consumers where the business derives revenue, or receives a discount on the price of any goods or services, from the sale of personal data. The Act omits several exemptions present in other state comprehensive privacy laws, including exemptions for nonprofit organizations and information covered by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
