New Italian Guidelines on the Use of Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies Now in Force

Giulia Romana Mele of Covington and Burling writes:
On January 9, 2022, the cookie guidelines (“guidelines”) published by the Italian Supervisory Authority (“Garante”) on July 9, 2021 entered into force. This means that all those companies that have not yet conformed to the guidelines’ provisions should do so promptly, to avoid incurring in future sanctions. The guidelines include precise indications on, e.g., the categorization of cookies and other tracking technologies (“cookies”), the recommended design of the cookie banners, the collection, review and renewal of consent, and on the information notices.
