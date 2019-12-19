New Hampshire Bill Would Ban Government Use of Facial Recognition in the State

Mike Maharrey writes:

A bill prefiled in the New Hampshire House would ban the use of facial recognition technology in the state. The growing movement to prohibit the use of facial recognition at the state and local levels will not only protect privacy; it could hinder the operation of a growing national facial recognition network.

A bipartisan coalition of eight representatives prefiled House Bill 1642 (HB1642) for introduction in the 2020 legislative session. The bill would institute a complete and permanent ban on the use of facial recognition technology in New Hampshire.