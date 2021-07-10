New Decision Narrows Scope of Georgia Computer Trespass Statute

Jul 102021
Liisa Thomas and Snehal Desai of Sheppard Mullin write:
The Georgia Supreme Court recently concluded that Georgia’s equivalent of the CFAA should be viewed narrowly, similar to the US Supreme Court’s recent, similar decision in Van Buren. In Kinslow v. State, the Georgia Supreme Court held that even if there is unauthorized use of a computer or computer network, there must be enough evidence to prove that the defendant used the computer network knowingly without authority and with the intention of obstructing or interfering with the use of data.
