New Database Ties NSO Group to Improper Spying and Violence

July 4, 2021 Business, Surveillance
Ryan Gallagher reports:
A new research database from human rights groups accuses Israeli company NSO Group Ltd. of providing technology to governments that has been used to snoop on dozens of journalists, activists and lawyers and alleges that the product is linked to acts of violence including break-ins, harassment, intimidation and murder.
NSO’s technology, known as Pegasus, is exclusively sold to governments and law enforcement agencies, who use it to hack into mobile phones and covertly record emails, phone calls and text messages. NSO has said its technology is a valuable tool to prevent terrorism and curb violent crime.
