New Data Rules Could Empower Patients but Undermine Their Privacy

From the what-could-possibly-go-wrong dept. Natasha Singer reports:

In a move intended to give Americans greater control over their medical information, the Trump administration announced broad new rules on Monday that will allow people for the first time to use apps of their choice to retrieve data like their blood test results directly from their health providers.

The Department of Health and Human Services said the new system was intended to make it as easy for people to manage their health care on smartphones as it is for them to use apps to manage their finances.

