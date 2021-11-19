New data indicates Americans’ support for federal privacy legislation

Colette Doyle reports:

Nearly all the voters surveyed ( 92%) in a recent study from Privacy for America believe it is important for congress to pass new legislation to protect consumers’ personal data. A majority ( 62%) favour federal regulation over individual state regulations. As the Covid-19-induced digital transformation of American life continues, four out of five voters ( 81%) support a national standard that prohibits harmful ways of collecting, using and sharing personal data. The study was conducted among 1,524 Americans across a demographically representative cross section of US registered voters to better understand the impact and concerns regarding the current state of privacy in the country.

Read more on ResearchLive.

So…. never having heard of Privacy for America, I took a look at their website to find out who they are. Oh look:

Mission

Privacy for America will work with Congress to support enactment of comprehensive federal consumer data privacy and security legislation. We have outlined a bold new paradigm for a national law that would make personal data less vulnerable to breach or misuse and set forth clear, enforceable and nationwide consumer privacy protections for the first time.

Steering Committee Members

American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A’s) Association of National Advertisers (ANA) Digital Advertising Alliance Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Network Advertising Initiative (NAI)



Members

American Advertising Federation Insights Association National Business Coalition on E-Commerce and Privacy



So wanting a federal privacy law is okay… businesses should not have to deal with a patchwork of laws. BUT: passing a federal law that is weaker than the strongest state law is NOT okay with PogoWasRight.org. Whatever Congress does should not weaken any consumer’s rights. Somehow I don’t think Privacy for America will be advocating for the kind of strong privacy protections most privacy advocates fight for.