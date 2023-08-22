New Chrome Feature Alerts Users About Malicious Extensions

Alessandro Mascellino reports:
Google has announced an update set to be introduced in Chrome 117. This new feature aims to proactively inform users when an extension they have installed is no longer available on the Chrome Web Store. The move comes as part of the tech giant’s ongoing commitment to enhance security measures within its browser platform.
The feature, called the “Safety Check,” is designed to address three specific scenarios. First, it will alert users if an extension has been unpublished by its developer. Second, it will notify users if an extension has been removed due to a violation of Chrome Web Store policies. Lastly, the Safety Check will come into play when an extension is flagged as potential malware.
Read more at Infosecurity.
h/t, Brian Krebs