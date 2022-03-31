New Bill in India’s Parliament allows biometric data collection on arrest or detention, Oppn up in arms
Mar 312022
March 31, 2022 Laws, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Ananya Bhardwaj reports:
The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which seeks to authorise taking biometric data — along with “physical and biological samples” — of convicts, and those arrested or detained, for the purposes of identification and probe, was introduced in the Lok Sabha Monday.
The Bill, introduced by Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, was criticised by the Opposition parties, who called it “unconstitutional”.
Read more at The Print.
h/t, Joe Cadillic