New acoustic attack steals data from keystrokes with 95% accuracy

You’re on a call with someone and they can hear you keyboarding. Can they wind up figuring out what you typed or stealing any passwords you typed in while on the call?

Bill Toulas reports:

A team of researchers from British universities has trained a deep learning model that can steal data from keyboard keystrokes recorded using a microphone with an accuracy of 95%.

When Zoom was used for training the sound classification algorithm, the prediction accuracy dropped to 93%, which is still dangerously high, and a record for that medium.

Such an attack severely affects the target’s data security, as it could leak people’s passwords, discussions, messages, or other sensitive information to malicious third parties.