Nevada’s Governor Signs Health Data Privacy Act

Jun 272023
 
 June 27, 2023  Posted by  Healthcare, Laws, U.S.

Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis writes:

On June 16, 2023, Nevada’s Governor signed Senate Bill (SB) 370, which enacts certain protections for consumer health data.

The law is similar to Washington’s My Health, My Data Act, which was passed in April. The Future of Privacy Forum prepared a useful chart comparing the Washington and Nevada laws.

Nevada’s law becomes operative on March 31, 2024.

Read more about the new law at Workplace Privacy, Data Management & Security Report.

