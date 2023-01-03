Nevada recognizes a private right of action for violation of the state constitution’s search and seizure guarantee

Jan 032023
 
 January 3, 2023

Seen at FourthAmendment.com:

Nevada recognizes a private right of action for violation of the state constitution’s search and seizure guarantee. Plaintiff sued in federal court for a strip search going into a prison that produced nothing and also resulted in her being barred from prison visitation. The federal court sought answer to this certified question. Mack v. Williams, 138 Nev. Adv. Op. 86, 2022 Nev. LEXIS 87 (Dec. 29, 2022).

