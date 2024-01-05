Netherlands: Doxing has been punishable since January 1

Politie reports:

Netherlands – Sharing someone’s personal data with the intention of intimidating – doxing – has been punishable since January 1. People who are victims of doxing can report it to the police. Perpetrators risk a fine and, in serious cases, possibly even a prison sentence.

In our society we cannot tolerate doxing, says outgoing Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yeşilgöz. ‘We live in a country where everyone has the right to express his or her opinion. If your data is made public and your freedoms are restricted as a result, we cannot accept that. Much intimidating behavior is already punishable, but sharing personal data was not. This new law makes it easier for the police and the Public Prosecution Service to take action against doxing. If you dox someone, for example to frighten them, cause them a lot of trouble, or cause difficulties in their work, you can receive a prison sentence or a fine.’

Anyone can become a victim of doxing. Consider, for example, sharing a politician’s home address or distributing personal data in revenge porn groups on the internet. It is punishable if there is intent. Publishing photos or film clips of, for example, care providers online is not in itself a punishable offense. The perpetrator’s intention is only punishable if that publication is linked to the elements of fear, serious nuisance or serious hindrance to professional practice.

If you are a victim of doxing, you can report it or report it. Every report is taken seriously. It is important to coordinate with the police before removing content. Rapid removal of online content can conflict with the interests of investigation.