Nest to require two-factor authentication starting this spring

Feb 122020
 
 February 12, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business

Sarah Perez reports:

Google  Nest,  the smart home brand for Google’s line of smart speakers, thermostats, smoke detectors and more, announced this morning that it will soon require all Nest users to enroll in two-factor authentication to further protect their account. The feature has long been available to Nest users, but was previously optional. Given that most users only follow the default settings, they were putting their accounts at risk of being accessed by an unauthorized person.

Read more on TechCrunch.

