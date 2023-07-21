Nebraska Teen Sent to Jail Over Illegal Abortion

Tessa Stuart reports:

A Nebraska teen who enlisted her mother’s help to obtain abortion pills in violation of state law has been sentenced to 90 days in jail. Celeste Burgess was 17 years old and 24 weeks pregnant when she took Mifepristone and Misoprostol that her mother purchased online.

In May, the now 19-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of improper disposal of human skeletal remains. Two other charges initially filed against her — false reporting and concealing the death of another person — were dropped as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Police in Norfolk, Nebraska went to great lengths to build a case against the teen and her mother, seeking both her medical records — to determine how far along her pregnancy was — and private Facebook messages exchanged between the two.