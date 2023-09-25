Nebraska Mother Gets Prison For Giving Abortion Pills To Pregnant Daughter

In July, PogoWasRight noted that a Nebraska teen had been sentenced to 90 days in jail in a case that involved obtaining abortion pills in violation of state law. The teen had enlisted her mother’s help to get the pills and she was more than 20 weeks pregnant at the time she reportedly took them. According to news reports, she wasn’t sentenced for getting the pills, but for improper disposal of human skeletal remains. Other charges stemming from the incident were dropped as part of a plea deal.
Now her mother, who also pleaded guilty in July, has been sentenced. HuffPost recently reported:
A Nebraska mother who pleaded guilty to giving her teenage daughter pills for an abortion and helping to burn and conceal the fetus was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.
The mother pleaded guilty in July to tampering with human remains, false reporting and providing an abortion after at least 20 weeks of gestation, which is illegal in Nebraska. Madison County District Judge Mark Johnson sentenced her Friday to one year in prison for each count, with the first two to run concurrently.
Read more at HuffPost. PogoWasRight does not know whether the teen had attempted to get an abortion earlier in the pregnancy, but criminalizing healthcare decisions and sending two people to jail for trying to cope with a bad situation doesn’t help anyone.
h/t, Joe Cadillic