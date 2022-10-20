NC investigating claims Facebook received WakeMed, Duke Health patient data

Oct 202022
October 20, 2022 Breaches, Business, Featured News, Healthcare
Lauren Ohnesorge reports:
A month after a federal lawsuit alleged Triangle hospitals disclosed patient phone numbers and other information to Facebook (Nasdaq: META) without permission, North Carolina officials confirm the state is also investigating.
The accusations involve Facebook’s Pixel tracking tool, which plaintiff attorneys in multiple lawsuits filed across the country claim is being improperly used on hospital websites, redirecting patient communications to the technology company without the knowledge or authorization of the patients themselves – resulting in targeted ad campaigns.
Read more at Triangle Business Journal.