NC: Charters call health director’s actions ‘inappropriate’ after requesting student records amid Covid outbreak

Johanna F. Still reports:

After deputies served “control measure orders” at two charter schools in Brunswick County, the schools’ leadership penned a letter to the board of commissioners this week to alert them of “inappropriate and ​​precipitous” actions taken by the county health director.

Last month county health director Cris Harrelson authorized two health orders to force Charter Day School in Leland and Classical Charter Schools of Southport into compliance with state Covid-19 requirements they were flouting, threatening two years of imprisonment.

At the time, the Leland campus had the highest Covid-19 cluster statewide, with 55 active cases as of the Aug. 6 order.