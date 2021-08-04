Naval Seaman Charged with Cyberstalking

SAN DIEGO – Naval seaman Sergio Reinaldo Williams was arraigned today on an indictment charging him with cyberstalking a civilian woman. According to the indictment, in October 2020, Williams sent graphic sexual messages via social media to the victim and members of her family, posted sexual videos of her on Pornhub.com without her knowledge or consent, and sent screenshots of the Pornhub.com videos to the victim’s niece. Williams included the victim’s Instagram account and hometown in the videos he posted to Pornhub.com. He also repeatedly threatened the victim, texting her “I’m always around and my eyes are everywhere” and, after she blocked him on social media, “U want it to be over with and this fade away, unblock me and video me. . . . it will only get worse if u don’t.”

“The indictment alleges a disturbing campaign of revenge, harassment and intimidation,” stated Acting United States Randy Grossman. “This Office is committed to protecting victims of cyberstalking and holding perpetrators accountable for malicious internet activity.” Grossman commended Assistant U.S. Attorney Sabrina Fève and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and DOJ teams that diligently pursued this matter.

“NCIS takes seriously any instances of cyberstalking, harassment or intimidation against or by any Department of the Navy service member,” said Joshua Flowers, Special Agent in Charge of the NCIS Southwest Field Office. “We will work aggressively with our law enforcement partners to stop the behavior and pursue those responsible.”

Williams is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda Lopez on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. for a detention hearing.

This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service with assistance provided by the Department of Justice’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section.

Those who have experienced cyberstalking by an active duty service member are urged to contact the following anonymous tip lines: https://www.ncis.navy.mil/Resources/NCIS-Tips/ (Navy and Marines), https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html (Army), and https://www.osi.af.mil/Submit-a-Tip/ (Air Force), or call the Department of Defense Hotline at (800) 424-9098. Victims of cyberstalking by non-active duty members should contact local law enforcement or the FBI field office.

DEFENDANTS Case Number 21cr2192-BAS

Sergio Reinaldo Williams Age: 36 Coronado, CA

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Cyberstalking – Title 18, U.S.C., Section 2261A(2)(B)

Maximum penalty: 5 years’ imprisonment and $250,000 fine

AGENCY

Naval Criminal Investigative Service

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California