Nanny Cam Audio Privacy and Tussle Over Attorney Sanctions Highlight First Livestreamed Pa. High Court Arguments

Max Mitchell reports:

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is set to kick off a blockbuster argument session May 19, and for the first time ever it will be broadcast live online.

Nanny Cam Audio

The justices are set to hear several high-profile criminal matters during the session, including the question of whether audio from a hidden surveillance camera is admissible evidence under the wiretap act.

Early on May 19, the justices are set to hear arguments in Commonwealth v. Mason. The case is on appeal by the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office after a divided three-judge Superior Court panel allowed into evidence video of defendant Beth Ann Mason allegedly assaulting children in her care, but barred the audio portion of the recording. Mason had allegedly been captured on a nanny cam in the house where she worked.