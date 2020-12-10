Muslim Men Can Sue FBI Agents Over No-Fly List: SCOTUS

Dec 102020
December 10, 2020 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Mark Sherman of AP reports:
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Muslim men who were placed on the government’s no-fly list because they refused to serve as FBI informants can seek to hold federal agents financially liable.
The justices continued a string of decisions friendly to religious interests in holding that the men could sue the agents under the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act for what it calls “appropriate relief.”
h/t, Joe Cadillic