Musk’s X Says Outside Report Shows It Followed FTC Privacy Order

Posted on by Dissent

Malathi Nayak reports:

Elon Musk’s X Corp. said it’s been “vindicated” by an independent consulting firm’s findings that it addressed privacy concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission, the latest volley in a court fight over the company’s claims that the agency is “harassing” its billionaire owner.

X, formerly Twitter, disclosed a report by Inc. which the company says shows it appropriately fulfilled requirements in a standing order for the FTC to supervise its privacy practices. X says the report bolsters its July request that a federal judge pare back or terminate the FTC’s oversight and shield Musk from being questioned by agency lawyers.

Read more at Bloomberg (sub. req.)

