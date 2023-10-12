Musk’s X Says Outside Report Shows It Followed FTC Privacy Order

Malathi Nayak reports:
Elon Musk’s X Corp. said it’s been “vindicated” by an independent consulting firm’s findings that it addressed privacy concerns raised by the Federal Trade Commission, the latest volley in a court fight over the company’s claims that the agency is “harassing” its billionaire owner.
X, formerly Twitter, disclosed a report by Inc. which the company says shows it appropriately fulfilled requirements in a standing order for the FTC to supervise its privacy practices. X says the report bolsters its July request that a federal judge pare back or terminate the FTC’s oversight and shield Musk from being questioned by agency lawyers.
Read more at Bloomberg (sub. req.)