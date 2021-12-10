Murder defendant challenges police use of ‘tower dump’

Shira Schoenberg reports:
In 2018, law enforcement officers were investigating five armed robberies and a sixth attempt in Dorchester, Mattapan, and Canton, one of which led to a fatal shooting. The police believed the same perpetrator, with a getaway driver, committed all the robberies, but they didn’t have a suspect. So they obtained search warrants for cell phone data from the towers closest to the robberies, on a suspicion that the same cell phone would have been in the vicinity of each robbery.
Through these warrants, the police obtained information about 50,951 unique phone numbers. They used the data to identify Jerron Perry and Gregory Simmons as suspects. After obtaining additional warrants to search the men’s phones, homes, and cars, both were arrested.
h/t, Joe Cadillic