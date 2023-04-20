Mullvad VPN was subject to a search warrant. Customer data not compromised

Mullvad reports on their blog:

On April 18 at least six police officers from the National Operations Department (NOA) of the Swedish Police visited the Mullvad VPN office in Gothenburg with a search warrant.

They intended to seize computers with customer data.

In line with our policies such customer data did not exist. We argued they had no reason to expect to find what they were looking for and any seizures would therefore be illegal under Swedish law. After demonstrating that this is indeed how our service works and them consulting the prosecutor they left without taking anything and without any customer information.

If they had taken something that would not have given them access to any customer information.

Mullvad have been operating our VPN service for over 14 years. This is the first time our offices have been visited with a search warrant.