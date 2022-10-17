Mullvad: Android may leak information when connected to a VPN

Oct 172022
October 17, 2022 Misc
Martin Brinkmann reports:
Secure and private VPN provider Mullvad discovered that Android devices may leak information when connected to VPN services, which can’t be prevented.
According to Mullvad’s information, Android uses connectivity checks outside of the VPN tunnel when devices connect to wireless networks. What makes this even worse is that this happens even if the security feature Block connections without VPN is enabled on the device.
Read more at ghacks.