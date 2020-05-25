Mozilla, Twitter, Reddit join forces in effort to block browsing data from warrantless access

May 252020
May 25, 2020 Business, Featured News, Govt, Laws, Online, Surveillance, U.S.
Asha Barbaschow reports:
A group of seven internet companies are vowing to stand up for the privacy of its users this week when the United States House of Representatives considers the USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020.
Mozilla, Engine, Reddit, Reform Government Surveillance, Twitter, i2Coalition, and Patreon have asked four US legislators to explicitly prohibit the warrantless collection of internet search and browsing history.
Read more on ZDNet.