Moscow court finds Google, YouTube guilty in breach of privacy over video depicting minor

Interfax reports:

Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has granted a motion by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) against Google LLC and YouTube by finding them guilty in a breach of privacy law.

“The respondents’ actions have been found unlawful and violating the people’s right to personal and family privacy,” court spokesperson Zulfiya Gurinchuk told Interfax.

Roskomnadzor had brought the case to the court in the interests of the mother of a school student who asked Roskomnadzor to protect the rights of her underage daughter shown in a YouTube video.