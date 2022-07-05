Morocco files lawsuit against Spanish journalist who reported use of Pegasus spyware

Jul 052022
 
 July 5, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Middle East Monitor reports:

Morocco has filed a lawsuit against a Spanish journalist for his reporting of the Moroccan government and intelligence services using the advanced Israeli Pegasus spyware against him and others.

According to the news agency, AFP, yesterday, Morocco submitted the lawsuit to a court in the Spanish capital, Madrid, against the journalist, Ignacio Cembrero, accusing him of “slander” for reporting that Moroccan authorities had hacked his phone with the Pegasus spyware in 2019.

Read more at MEMo

