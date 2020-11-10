More than half of the Dutch population expressed privacy concerns relating to the coronavirus app

K.w. Wesselink writes:

According to research by University of Twente researchers, last summer, 68% of Dutch people were moderately to very concerned about possible privacy issues resulting from the type of information a coronavirus app collects. In addition to privacy-related concerns, many citizens were also worried that an app might create a false sense of security, potentially making people more careless. At present, the CoronaMelder app has already been downloaded by 3.6 million users.