More privacy news you may have missed…..

Some other news stories that you may have missed but Joe Cadillic compiled for us all:

MEPs raise concerns on EU plans for police facial recognition database:

https://www.euractiv.com/section/digital/news/meps-raise-concerns-on-eu-plans-for-police-facial-recognition-database/

The “Markup Website Privacy Inspector” Allows Visitors To Check A Website’s Privacy Policies:

https://themarkup.org/blacklight/

Web sites shared over 100 trillion pieces of our personal data last year:

https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/web-sites-shared-over-100-trillion-pieces-of-our-personal-data-last-year-time-to-stop-real-time-biddings-blatant-disregard-of-privacy/

Russia-St. Petersburg teachers to follow their students on social media:

“Teachers in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg have been instructed to monitor their students’ social media profiles for the presence of LGBT symbols”

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/09/10/st-petersburg-schoolchildren-screened-for-lgbt-propaganda-a71409

France-Lawsuit against the use of facial recognition by the French police:

https://www.laquadrature.net/en/2020/09/21/our-legal-action-against-the-use-of-facial-recognition-by-the-french-police/

Brazil-The Chamber of Deputies introduces student privacy bill for online learning:

https://www.camara.leg.br/noticias/695042-projeto-visa-proteger-dados-pessoais-de-estudantes-nas-plataformas-de-ensino-a-distancia/

Find these and many more privacy news links on MassPrivateI.