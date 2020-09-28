More privacy news you may have missed…..

Sep 282020
 
 September 28, 2020  Posted by  Misc

Some other news stories that you may have missed but Joe Cadillic compiled for us all:

MEPs raise concerns on EU plans for police facial recognition database:
https://www.euractiv.com/section/digital/news/meps-raise-concerns-on-eu-plans-for-police-facial-recognition-database/

The “Markup Website Privacy Inspector” Allows Visitors To Check A Website’s Privacy Policies:
https://themarkup.org/blacklight/

Web sites shared over 100 trillion pieces of our personal data last year:
https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/web-sites-shared-over-100-trillion-pieces-of-our-personal-data-last-year-time-to-stop-real-time-biddings-blatant-disregard-of-privacy/

Russia-St. Petersburg teachers to follow their students on social media:
“Teachers in Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg have been instructed to monitor their students’ social media profiles for the presence of LGBT symbols”
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/09/10/st-petersburg-schoolchildren-screened-for-lgbt-propaganda-a71409

France-Lawsuit against the use of facial recognition by the French police:
https://www.laquadrature.net/en/2020/09/21/our-legal-action-against-the-use-of-facial-recognition-by-the-french-police/

Brazil-The Chamber of Deputies introduces student privacy bill for online learning:
https://www.camara.leg.br/noticias/695042-projeto-visa-proteger-dados-pessoais-de-estudantes-nas-plataformas-de-ensino-a-distancia/

Find these and many more privacy news links on MassPrivateI.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.