More privacy news you may have missed

The right to disconnect could become the norm in the European workplace:

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/22/right-to-disconnect-could-become-the-norm-in-europe.html

Privacy International says facial recognition can never be safely deployed in public places:

https://privacyinternational.org/sites/default/files/2021-06/LFRT%20Consultation%20Response%20Final.pdf

Italy- Data Protection Authority fined Municipality of Bolzano €84,000 for illegally monitoring of employees:

https://www.garanteprivacy.it/web/guest/home/docweb/-/docweb-display/docweb/9669974

Greece- Police say Biometric Smartwatch Data Contradicts Testimony in Homicide Investigation:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9697453/Greek-cops-probing-murder-Brit-mum-say-smartwatch-suggests-didnt-die-time-husband-says.html

Philippines- President threatens to arrest people who refuse COVID-19 vaccine:

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippines-duterte-threatens-those-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccine-with-jail-2021-06-21/

Six Flags agrees to pay $36M after collecting customers fingerprints:

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/06/theme-park-operator-that-collected-customers-fingerprint-data-to-pay-36m.html

https://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-biz-six-flags-illinois-privacy-settlement-20210611-23bbtdoddbgqborrqifyehytau-story.html

What I Found in 19 FISA Applications:

https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-i-found-19-fisa-applications-0

Chairman’s White Paper: Oversight of the Foreign Inelligence Surveillance Act:

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/20964436/chairmans_white_paper.pdf

Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation:

https://www.justice.gov/storage/120919-examination.pdf

1 in 5 children’s Google Play Apps breach Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act rules:

https://www.comparitech.com/blog/vpn-privacy/app-coppa-study/

Apple’s and Google’s New AI Wizardry Promises Privacy—at a Cost:

https://www.wired.com/story/apple-googles-ai-wizardry-promises-privacy-cost/

U.S. Military Secretly Uses Tech Companies To Hire Gig Workers To Collect User Data:

“Premise Data Corp” is one of a growing number of companies that straddle the divide between consumer services and government surveillance and rely on the proliferation of mobile phones as a way to turn billions of devices into sensors that gather open-source information useful to government security services around the world.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/app-taps-unwitting-users-abroad-to-gather-open-source-intelligence-11624544026

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/how-obscure-app-revolutionized-worlds-corporate-military-intelligence

https://www.premise.com/

Trend toward local police radio encryption grows, as does resistance:

https://www.rcfp.org/police-radio-encryption-trend/

You can find these and many many more on Joe Cadillic’s MassPrivateI blog.