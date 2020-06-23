More privacy news to read

Recent privacy news flagged for us by Joe Cadillic:

UK – Unlocking The Power Of Location: The Government’s Geospatial Strategy

“Today, location data is the coal and iron fueling a new revolution. This government has empowered the Geospatial Commission to unlock the power of location data – equipping our economy to recover and thrive after Coronavirus, and improving the lives of UK citizens. Rapid technological advances over the last 15 years have put sat navs in cars, maps on our phones, wearable sensors around our wrists and smart devices in our homes, all of which are integral to millions of lives”

Coronavirus Privacy Bills Hit Roadblocks in Congress: https://www.wsj.com/articles/coronavirus-privacy-bills-hit-roadblocks-in-congress-11592213400

How To Check If Your iPhone Is Secretly A Coronavirus Tracker: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/how-check-if-your-iphone-secretly-coronavirus-tracker