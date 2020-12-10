More privacy news that you may have missed

Many of us get so busy with things during the holiday season, and with COVID-19 and the election lawsuits, it’s hard to keep up with all the privacy news. Thankfully, Joe Cadillic can help us keep up. Here are just a few links to a few news items that Joe compiled for the privacy-conscious:

European Police Will Search Your Car for Evidence of Ski Gear:

European Commission proposes new data governance measures for EU data sharing: https://blogs.dlapiper.com/privacymatters/european-commission-proposes-new-data-governance-measures-for-eu-data-sharing/

The ePrivacy saga: the false choice between privacy and funding online publishing https://www.euractiv.com/section/data-protection/opinion/the-eprivacy-saga-the-false-choice-between-privacy-and-funding-online-publishing/

EFF Urges Appeals Court to Rehear Case Involving Unconstitutional Baltimore Aerial Surveillance Program: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2020/11/eff-urges-federal-appeals-court-rehear-case-involving-unconstitutional-baltimore

VA-Appeals Court: Police Cannot Randomly Search People’s Clothing And Vehicles Based On Prior Arrest Record: “Both sides agree that Zeke (police dog) gave a positive alert signifying he detected drugs inside Loren Varner’s car. Varner, who was standing away from the car with Officer Michael Roane, alleges that K-9 officer Jeremy Johnson manufactured this alert by smacking the side of his car, and that Zeke then gave his alert by jumping up and placing his paws on the vehicle.” https://www.ca4.uscourts.gov/opinions/191350.P.pdf