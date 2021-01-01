More privacy news stories that you may have missed

From the great Joe Cadillic, some recent news stories you may have missed:

Privacy Nightmare: Japan Creates World’s First Biometric Smart Prison

“Smart wristbands that record prisoners’ heart rate and whereabouts and a CCTV with video analytic monitoring functions will be put in use to help detect inmates’ abnormal behavior, such as self-harm, fighting and entering prohibited areas, more efficiently. The CCTV system also includes facial recognition for tracking.”

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/section-news/section/4/225876/First-‘smart-prison’-at-Tai-tam

European law enforcement agencies seized three so-called bulletproof VPN services:

https://www.europol.europa.eu/newsroom/news/cybercriminals%E2%80%99-favourite-vpn-taken-down-in-global-action

https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmi/pr/us-law-enforcement-joins-international-partners-disrupt-vpn-service-used-facilitate

UK-The Government’s Biometrics and Forensics Ethics Group Updated Their “Ethical Principles”

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/946996/BFEG_Principles_Update_December_2020.pdf

Will you have to carry a vaccine passport on your phone?

https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/12/21/1015353/covid-vaccine-passport-digital-immunity-record/

Google Claims Mobile Users Consented To Sharing Analytics Data With Developers:

https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/358890/mobile-users-consented-to-share-analytics-data-wit.html

