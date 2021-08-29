More privacy news from last week

Some more privacy news compiled by Joe Cadillic:

How Private Is My VPN?

“The Markup examined the privacy policies of 14 popular VPN companies. We also ran their websites through Blacklight, our tool for detecting third-party trackers. And we searched through our Citizen Browser data for VPN Facebook advertisements to see not only how VPNs are marketing themselves on Facebook but also how they’re making use of that platform’s personal-data-driven advertising machine.”

https://themarkup.org/ask-the-markup/2021/08/12/how-private-is-my-vpn

Norway- Data Protection Authority fined Waxing Palace NOK 100,000 for using CCTV cameras to monitor the public:

https://www.datatilsynet.no/aktuelt/aktuelle-nyheter-2021/gebyr-til-waxing-palace-as/

China- Government Considers Making US Listed Companies Hand Over Data Control To State Firms:

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-eyes-pushing-us-ipo-bound-firms-hand-over-data-control-sources-2021-08-20/

India- Government’s Invasive Mother and Child Tracking System:

https://privacyinternational.org/long-read/4610/indias-mother-and-child-tracking-system

Canada- Fast-Moving Proposal Creates Filtering, Blocking and Reporting Rules—and Speech Police to Enforce Them:

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/08/o-no-canada-fast-moving-proposal-creates-filtering-blocking-and-reporting-rules-1

