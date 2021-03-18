More privacy news from here and there

Links courtesy of Joe Cadillic:

W.H.O.: Countries Should Not Require Coronavirus ‘Vaccine Passports’

https://www.breitbart.com/health/2021/03/09/w-h-o-countries-should-not-require-coronavirus-vaccine-passports/

Data Privacy post COVID-19: What has changed and where do we go now?

https://www.euractiv.com/section/data-protection/video/data-privacy-post-covid-19-what-has-changed-and-where-do-we-go-now/

The EU wants to have all private chats, messages, and emails automatically searched for suspicious content:

https://european-pirateparty.eu/the-end-of-the-privacy-of-digital-correspondence/

https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:52020PC0568&from=EN

EDPB adopts guidelines on connected vehicles:

https://edpb.europa.eu/news/news/2021/european-data-protection-board-46th-plenary-session_en

Latvia- The Data State Inspectorate publishes guidance on biometric data processing in retail:

https://www.dvi.gov.lv/lv/jaunums/dviskaidro-biometrijas-datu-apstradi-mazumtirdznieciba

Spain- Data Protection Authority fined CAIXABANK, S.A. 6,000.000 EUR for privacy violations:

https://edpb.europa.eu/news/national-news/2021/spanish-data-protection-authority-aepd-imposes-fine-6000000-eur-caixabank-sa_en

Spain- Data Protection Authority fined equifaz 50,000 EUR for privacy violations:

https://www.aepd.es/es/documento/ps-00406-2020.pdf

Hong Kong- Government Says Right To Be Forgotten Is “Not A Thing”

https://www.pcpd.org.hk/english/enforcement/decisions/files/AAB_15_2019.pdf

NY- Evidentiary Seizures Let NYPD Police Take Your Smartphone. They Don’t Have to Give It Back:

“The NYPD seized 55,511 cellphones last year, according to a disclosure report released yesterday.”

https://www.cato.org/blog/evidentiary-seizures-let-police-take-smartphone-they-dont-have-give-it-back

Find even more news links on Joe Cadillic’s blog, MassPrivateI.