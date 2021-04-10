More privacy news from here and there…

How national ID systems (vaccine passports) make social protection inaccessible to vulnerable populations:
https://privacyinternational.org/long-read/4472/exclusion-design-how-national-id-systems-make-social-protection-inaccessible
UK Prime Minister: The world will “definitely” use ‘vaccination passports’
https://www.politico.eu/article/boris-johnson-gives-clearest-hint-at-introduction-of-vaccine-passports/
56 civil rights groups ask the European Commission to ban mass facial recognition surveillance:
https://edri.org/our-work/european-commission-must-ban-biometric-mass-surveillance-practices-say-56-civil-society-groups/
EU police spy on 70,000 Encrochat encrypted phones:
https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/courtandcrime/arid-40242590.html
https://www.vice.com/en/article/pkdjab/encrochat-signal-protocol-encryption
France- Data Protection Authority to start checking cookie policy compliance:
https://www.euractiv.com/section/data-protection/news/french-data-watchdog-to-start-checking-cookie-policy-compliance/
UK- Mom horrified after neighbor’s porn plays through daughter’s bluetooth night light:
https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/scots-mum-left-horrified-after-23811796
Facial Recognition Company Genetec Announces Their New “Genetec Record Fusion Service”
“The new Record Fusion Service feature offers a simple, fast path to integrate third-party data streams from private or partner record publishers, such as traffic, utilities, or weather feeds to name only a few. Users can define tailored record types and consume data from a variety of sources including KML, JSON, and CSV documents. Genetec Mobile, a unified app that enables users to access cameras, doors, and automatic license plate recognition units from their smartphones, now supports Genetec Mission Control.”
https://www.genetec.com/about-us/news/press-center/press-releases/genetec-announces-new-version-of-security-center
Sipelia Communications Management:
https://www.genetec.com/solutions/all-products/security-center/sipelia-communications-management
Find these and many, many more privacy news items on MassPrivateI, courtesy of the indefatigable Joe Cadillic.