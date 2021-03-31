More privacy news from around the world….

Mar 312021
 
 March 31, 2021  Posted by  Misc
A Vaccine Passport Is the New Golden Ticket as the World Reopens:
Get Ready to Show Your Vaccine Passport Everywhere:
Russia- Roskomnadzor proposes expansion of personal data law to include foreign internet entities:
France- Data Protection Authority cast doubt on Apple’s compliance with EU privacy rules:
Google and the Age of Privacy Theater:
FL- Private pole surveillance camera was potentially the tort of “intrusion on seclusion”
Find these and many more in Joe Cadillic’s weekly roundup on MassPrivateI.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.