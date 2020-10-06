More privacy news from around the globe

The European Data Protection Board Guidelines on the Targeting of Social Media Users:

https://edpb.europa.eu/our-work-tools/public-consultations-art-704/2020/guidelines-082020-targeting-social-media-users_en

Revamped EU data transfer tool may be ready by Christmas:

https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL8N2GR5IU

UK-The Biometric Forensics Ethics Group wants police to use genealogy websites to identify criminals:

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/use-of-genetic-genealogy-techniques-to-assist-with-solving-crimes

Kurdistan-KRG deputy premier orders start of second phase of facial recognition system:

https://esta.krd/En/news.aspx?id=4465&mapid=1

Mexico-Senate majority leader favors wiretapping regulation:

https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN26L3XV

Law Enforcement’s “Starlight” Program Is Really A Fusion Center Public Surveillance Program

https://massprivatei.blogspot.com/2020/10/law-enforcements-starlight-program-is.html

Find these and more on Joe Cadillic’s blog, MassPrivateI.