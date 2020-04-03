More on privacy concerns using Zoom

Seen on Twitter this morning:

Just a by the by: “private” messages sent to individual people during a Zoom meeting show up in the end-of-meeting transcript along with all other public messages. Tell your friends, save a life. — Christian Moriarty (@MoriartyCR) April 3, 2020

He points to this Forbes article for more information on the concern.

In recent days, Zoom has been publicly acknowledging that they did not do a satisfactory job on privacy and on informing new users about precautions. They outline steps they are taking in a blog post of April 1. Keep that in mind when you read articles about Zoom’s features that are problematic — some of them are already being addressed.

Not surprisingly, Zoom has already been sued for privacy violations and not keeping its promises to users.