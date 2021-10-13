More on OCR guidance on applicability of HIPAA to worker vaccination information

Despite HHS’s recent guidance on COVID-19 vaccine status and the workplace, some people seem to refuse to accept that HIPAA says what it says — and doesn’t say what it doesn’t say. Yes, as we all know, there are multiple laws and factors that can come into play, but if the question is “What does HIPAA” require or “What does HIPAA permit,” then the answer is not quite as complicated.

One of my go-to HIPAA experts is Texas attorney Jeff Drummond, who has blogged about HHS’s recent guidance. Jeff writes, in part:

HIPAA only applies to covered entities (and their business associates), and only applies to PHI. Is the entity a covered entity, and is the information PHI? Unless both answers are “yes,” then HIPAA does not apply. Simple as that.

So even if the entity is a covered entity, it’s employees are employees, and their information as employees is not “protected health information.” So yes, a covered entity can require its employees to be vaccinated or tested regularly. And yes, an otherwise covered entity can require its employees to permit the practice to tell patients or potential patients that all employees are vaccinated or tested, etc. Other laws may apply, but in terms of what the HIPAA Privacy Rule says, HHS writes: