More news from here and there…

February 6, 2022 Misc
Can’t keep up during the week? Neither can I. But on Sundays, I try to look at the headlines and links Joe Cadillic compiles because he is truly amazing. Here are just a handful of items he had in his January 31 compilation:
Uber and Lyft Drivers Want to ID All Passengers:
“Earlier this year, Uber and Lyft made it mandatory for riders who use untraceable payment methods such as gift cards to upload government IDs.”
https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/uber-lyft-drivers-want-more-protection-as-rising-crime-keeps-many-off-the-roads
Police Outsourcing Human Interaction With Homeless People to Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dog:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/v7dz7b/police-outsourcing-human-interaction-with-homeless-people-to-boston-dynamics-robot-dog
The DEA Is Using A Law Created To Give It Access To Landline Records To Gather Data From Encrypted Messaging Services:
“Crisis Text Line” a suicide hotline shares callers texts with Loris ai:
Schools Have Installed Surveillance Software to Monitor Students’ Emails, Online Chats, and Assignments:
IL- New Law Stops Police from Getting Smart-Home Device Data Without Warrant:
Find these and many more privacy and civil liberties-related news stories on MassPrivateI.