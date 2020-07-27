More news from around the world

Links courtesy of Joe Cadillic:

U.S. Government And Mississippi State University Spied On Millions Of People’s Cellphone Locations Across Europe:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/academic-project-used-marketing-data-to-monitor-russian-military-sites-11595073601

Germany – Police can access any WhatsApp message without any malware:

https://androidrookies.com/german-police-can-access-any-whatsapp-message-without-any-malware/

South Korea – Major Security Flaws Found in Government’s Quarantine App:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/21/technology/korea-coronavirus-app-security.html

Egypt – President endorses Personal Data Protection Law:

https://www.egypttoday.com/Article/1/89794/Sisi-endorses-law-on-personal-data-protection