More Data Please! The Challenges of Applying Health Information Privacy Laws to the Development of Artificial Intelligence

Adam H. Greene of Davis Wright Tremaine writes:

Artificial intelligence (AI)1 has become part of our daily lives, from greeting us in the morning through smart home devices, creating shopping lists, playing music, setting timers, and alerting us of a traffic jam on our expected route home. AI offers substantial potential benefits for health care. AI can assist individuals with identifying whether a problem merits a trip to the doctor. It can watch an ill newborn and alert parents and doctors of signs of distress. AI can analyze huge datasets and identify patterns that otherwise may go unnoticed, such as unexpected side effects of drugs or contributing factors to improved outcomes.